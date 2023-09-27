Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

