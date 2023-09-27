Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

