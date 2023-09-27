Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $6,377,535.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,171,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $6,377,535.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,171,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 963,653 shares of company stock valued at $31,797,581. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ MODV opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

