Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

