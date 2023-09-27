Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,928 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,680,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,680,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,906 shares of company stock valued at $42,882,630 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

