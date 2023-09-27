Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,960 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 405,033 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,342,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

