Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,052 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

