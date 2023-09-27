Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,126 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 101,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

