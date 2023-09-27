Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $229.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of -477.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $213.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

