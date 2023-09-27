Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

