Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,987 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

