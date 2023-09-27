Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

