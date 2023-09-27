Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.2 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.