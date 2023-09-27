Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 42,630 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

