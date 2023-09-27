Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,297 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $216.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.17.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

