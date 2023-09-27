Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,916 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

