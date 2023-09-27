Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $263.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $260.89 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.