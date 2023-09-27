Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $3.93 Million Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 156,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XDQQ. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS XDQQ opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

