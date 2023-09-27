Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLJH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 2,190.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $3,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

