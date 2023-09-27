Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 132,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XDSQ. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at $3,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $512,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS XDSQ opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

