Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

