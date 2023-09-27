Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

