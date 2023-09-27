Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

