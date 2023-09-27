Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

