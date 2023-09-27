ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 632.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

