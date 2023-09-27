Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,140,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

