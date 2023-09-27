Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

