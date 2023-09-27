Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

