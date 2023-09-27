Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

