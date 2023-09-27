CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -391.41, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.