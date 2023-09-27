DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

