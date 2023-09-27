Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

