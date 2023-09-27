Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.01) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. Diageo has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

