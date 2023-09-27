Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.01) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %
DEO opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. Diageo has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.