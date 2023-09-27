ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ePlus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

