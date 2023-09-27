Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

