Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

FICO stock opened at $871.08 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $868.51 and a 200-day moving average of $789.76. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $901.63.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.