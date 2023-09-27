First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 182 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.0 %

EMN stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

