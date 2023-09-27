First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 628 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.