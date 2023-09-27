First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in First Horizon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 57,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

