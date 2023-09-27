First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,047 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,418 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.