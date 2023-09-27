First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $263,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,175 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE OFG opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

