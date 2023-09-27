First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

