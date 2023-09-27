First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $198.01 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

