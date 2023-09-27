First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.