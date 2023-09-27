First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after buying an additional 3,701,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

