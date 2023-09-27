First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.37%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

