First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 817.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 640,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 570,342 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.