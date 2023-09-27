First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $239,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.