First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $244,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AES by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 123,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 63,791 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AES by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

