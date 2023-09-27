First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $263,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FE opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

